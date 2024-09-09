Several Edinburgh streets will be closed while filming takes place for Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein film.

The Oscar-winning Mexican director is about to start shooting the Netflix movie in the city centre, with crews having already transformed Parliament Square, on the Royal Mile, into a film set.

As a result, Canongate between New Street, Reid Court Road and Old Tolbooth Wynd will be closed on September 13 to 15. The No.35 bus, meanwhile, will be diverted from the Canongate both days. Niddry Street will also be closed on September 17 from 2pm to 7pm.

An adaptation of Mary Shelly’s classic novel, the cast of Frankenstein includes Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac (as Victor Frankenstein) and Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein’s monster). Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery also star in the movie.

Other Frankenstein filming locations in Scotland include Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire and Hospitalfield House in Arbroath as well as Glasgow Cathedral.

Del Toro, whose films include The Shape Of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Pinocchio and Hellboy, recently spoke of his love for Scotland.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “I love Scotland – and, even when my links to it are not by bloodline, I feel close to it.

“My mother’s family side, has lineage going to Ireland- the O’Colligan family. My Grandfather (after whom I am named) was Guillermo Gomez O.

Frankenstein is being developed under the working title ‘Prodigal Father’.