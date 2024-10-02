Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals formed a huge queue outside a new Edinburgh bakery – all in the hope of being among the first to get their hands on the delicious treats in store.

The excitement surrounded the opening of Babyfaced Baker's new shop on Portobello High Street.

The Babyfaced Baker, aka Rhiain Gordon, has become a sensation since opening on Leith Walk in 2021 – and when news got out that she was bringing her filled cookies, cinnamon buns and cruffins to the Capital's seaside, locals went into meltdown.

The new Porty store opened on Friday, 27 September, with Rhiain dishing out free cinnamon buns to the fist 50 people through the door. As you can imagine, this only added to the hype, and dozens of locals turned up, with the queue snaking round the corner onto Windsor Place.

Rhiain, who was a finalist in the 'Craft Baker' category at this year's Scottish Baker of the Year awards, said she was “blown away” by the turnout for Babyfaced Baker 2.

In a post on Facebook, she wrote: “Massive thank you to everyone who came down for our opening today. You wiped us out of every last crumb in under 2 hours!”

Alongside a video, which she later shared with the Evening News, Rhiain said: “A wee snippet of Portobello’s opening weekend

“The most surreal weekend. I still can’t believe it! For all your messages, cards, gifts and patience as we worked through that queue… THANK YOU!

She added: “I feel incredibly lucky to have had all of your love and support throughout this project. You’ve made this lil baker one happy lil duck”.