It has thousands of followers on social media and often goes viral for its mouth-watering treats. Now, one of Scotland's best bakeries has announced the opening of a second spot in Edinburgh.

The Babyfaced Baker, aka Rhiain Gordon, has become a local sensation since opening on Leith Walk in 2021 – and now she is set to bring her delicious filled cookies, cinnamon buns and cruffins to the Capital's seaside.

Gordon, who was a finalist in the 'Craft Baker' category at this year's Scottish Baker of the Year awards, shared the news with her massive following on social media.

In a post on Instagram, she teased the new opening, writing: “You guys have been like the FBI sussing out our new spot so here I am finally caving – we’re setting up Babyfaced Two on sunny Portobello High Street!

“A good few of you have already popped your head in to say hello which has been really welcoming. Can’t wait to open the doors to serve you up some flaky pastries and delicious coffee at the end of the month but we’ve got a bit more work to do first so why not follow along for the ride.”

The news went down a storm with the Babyfaced Baker's huge social media following, with hundreds of fans replying to the post.

One customer said: “This is so exciting. Portobello just got even better,” while another said it was: “The best thing that could ever have happened.”

A third person replied: “OMG. Can't wait for those cinnamon buns,” and a fourth joked: “I'm going to be skint now as it's so much closer to me.”

No opening date has been announced, but we will keep you informed.