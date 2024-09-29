Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning cinnamon roll shop which went viral on TiKTok is coming to Edinburgh.

Shot 'N' Roll will open at St James Quarter on Friday October 4. The kiosk will offer a rotating lineup of the pop-punk inspired brand's popular cinnamon rolls and tray bakes, including brownies and brookies.

The brand has become something of a sensation since they burst onto the scene in October 2023 up in Aberdeen. Now boasting three locations in the Granite City, this will be Shot 'N' Roll's first venture into the central belt.

With up to 8 different flavours of cinnamon rolls on offer at any given time, there’s always sure to be something to lure in those with a sweet tooth, and even those following a plant-based diet, as the recipes are all naturally vegan. Guests are keenly encouraged to enjoy the rolls warm, ensuring the melted cinnamon sugar throughout the dough loosens and creates the perfect warming autumnal treat.

The range of flavours on offer will continually change, featuring ever-popular options like banoffee pie, tiramisu and strawberry frosted birthday cake.

Speaking ahead of the Edinburgh opening, Shot 'N' Roll director David Griffiths said: “We’re really excited about the opportunity to bring SNR to the Capital. We have regularly heard of people traveling up to our stores Aberdeen from Edinburgh and get constant messages requesting we open up here after finding us on social media.

“It’s fantastic to now be able to spend the Autumn season expanding the reach of the business and what better day to kick off than National Cinnamon Roll Day on October 4th.”