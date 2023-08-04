One of Instagram's favourite fashion brands is set to open its first ever Scottish store in Edinburgh next month.

Scamp & Dude, whose celebrity clientele includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billie Piper, Vicky McClure and Emma Willis, will open a 2,939 sq ft store in St James Quarter in September. The independent brand also announced it is to open a a 1,756 sq ft store in Battersea Power Station, London.

Both stores will showcase Scamp and Dude’s collection of women's wear, kids’ collection and charity items. They will also host its ongoing charity campaigns and events.

Founder and CEO Jo Tutchener-Sharp said: "We are so proud to be taking this next step in our Scamp & Dude brand journey by opening two new stores.