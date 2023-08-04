News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh shops: Fashion store loved by Vicky McClure and Sophie Ellis-Bextor set to open at St James Quarter

New Edinburgh store will be the celebrity-endorsed brand’s first ever opening in Scotland
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

One of Instagram's favourite fashion brands is set to open its first ever Scottish store in Edinburgh next month.

Scamp & Dude, whose celebrity clientele includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billie Piper, Vicky McClure and Emma Willis, will open a 2,939 sq ft store in St James Quarter in September. The independent brand also announced it is to open a a 1,756 sq ft store in Battersea Power Station, London.

Both stores will showcase Scamp and Dude’s collection of women's wear, kids’ collection and charity items. They will also host its ongoing charity campaigns and events.

Founder and CEO Jo Tutchener-Sharp said: "We are so proud to be taking this next step in our Scamp & Dude brand journey by opening two new stores.

"Both stores will offer a true experiential destination for our new and existing consumers across London and Scotland, something I know our wonderful community have been asking for and I am thrilled to be finally able to open the world of Scamp & Dude for them across these two beautiful cities."

