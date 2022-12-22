Line of Duty fans rejoice! If the rumours are true, the hugely popular BBC cop show is to return to our screens next year.

The hit drama, which stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, is said to be returning for a three-part special next Christmas.

The six season of the popular police drama aried on BBC last year – and ever since there’s been talk about whether it will return to our screens.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar (World Productions/BBC/PA)

Now, it could become a reality after an insider told The Sun: “Viewers weren't satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now [writer] Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.

“The fact that they're looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.”

Earlier this year, Compston and McClure – who play DI Steve Arnott and DI Kate Fleming respectively in Line Of Duty – fuelled rumours of a new season this week when they were photographed having drinks with co-star Dunbar and show creator Mercurio.

In June, the pair appeared together on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, and were asked if fans can expect another instalment from AC-12.

Greenock-born Compston told GMB: “We did say if we ever got 12 million (viewers) we would get tattoos of ‘AC-12 million’. If we ever do another series I think it will be something we all do together then.”

Asked whether there was another series in the works, McClure said: “Nothing’s planned as yet – we just went out for a nice meal.

“I’m telling the truth. Nothing planned and set in stone. Like Martin said before, we always have a long break in between series so it’s not really too abnormal to what we normally do.”

Compston added: “We’re chuffed that people still want us to come back. We’ve done 10 years now.

“The fact that people still want to see the show is amazing and if there’s still a story to be told, I’m sure Jed will bring us back.”

McClure added: “We adore working with each other. Jed’s writing is phenomenal.

“We’ve been working together for over 10 years now and the last series was incredible in terms of the response that we got.

“It was really quite tough to shoot because it was in Covid so it would be lovely to go back and not end that kind of way.”

The final episode of the BBC One series saw DSU Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, unmasked as the mysterious H, the corrupt police officer at the top of a criminal conspiracy.

