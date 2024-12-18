Edinburgh residents could be in with the chance of winning £100 for simply binning their rubbish as part of a new council scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LitterLotto ‘bin it to win it’ initiative is being trialled in Edinburgh for one year to encourage more people to help keep the capital looking clean and tidy.

A partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, residents can take part by taking a photo of their litter being binned and uploading it to the LitterLotto app. A monthly prize draw will see one person chosen at random to win a £100 cash prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LitterLotto ‘bin it to win it’ initiative in Edinburgh will be trialled for one year by the City of Edinburgh Council | Submitted

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, transport and environment convener, said: “Our street cleansing teams are committed to keeping Edinburgh looking at its best. They are out tidying up the city 24/7 but we really need residents to help us by binning their litter appropriately when out and about enjoying our stunning capital city.

“LitterLotto is a new fun initiative we are trialling to help nudge people to bring about positive behaviour change while at the same time some lucky person will win a cash prize every month.

“I’d like to thank everyone who already bins their litter appropriately as well as the hundreds of volunteers who help us each year giving up their precious time on various litter picks throughout the city.”

To enter, people aged 18 and over must download the free LitterLotto app to their mobile and upload photos of themselves binning rubbish in a City of Edinburgh Council street bin via the app’s camera function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also enter as many times as they like, as long as it’s different litter each time being deposited into council bin. As well as a monthly Edinburgh cash prize, entrants will be entered into the weekly national £1,000 draw.

David Landsberg, founder and ceo of LitterLotto, said: “We’re proud to partner with Edinburgh City Council to inspire cleaner public spaces through engaging incentives that make binning litter rewarding. Working together really is making a difference - let’s keep binning and keeping your neighbourhood free of litter.”