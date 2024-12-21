But to keep the memories of those special milestones alive, we’ve compiled a yearbook of all Edinburgh’s Primary 1 classes who started their school careers in August.
Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any of your children. And if you want to purchase any of the photos from our Primary 1 photo galleries, you can visit the National World photo sales page here.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.