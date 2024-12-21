Edinburgh P1s: 16 adorable photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' first days at school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

With Christmas approaching, many parents across Edinburgh will be in disbelief that it has already been months since their little ones started school.

But to keep the memories of those special milestones alive, we’ve compiled a yearbook of all Edinburgh’s Primary 1 classes who started their school careers in August.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any of your children. And if you want to purchase any of the photos from our Primary 1 photo galleries, you can visit the National World photo sales page here.

Juniper Green Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2024

Juniper Green Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Juniper Green Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2024

Juniper Green Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Kirkliston Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2024

Kirkliston Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Kirkliston Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2024

Kirkliston Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice