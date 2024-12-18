Edinburgh Airport: Edinburgh-bound flight declares mid-air emergency after flaps on wings fail

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A flight to Edinburgh Airport declared a mid-air emergency as it began preparations to land.

Loganair flight LM328 departed from Southampton at around 8pm on Tuesday (December 17). But as it began its descent towards the Scottish capital, the pilot issued a squawk 7700 code.

After signalling an emergency above Carlisle, Air Traffic Control helped guide the aircraft to a safe landing at Edinburgh Airport at 9.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed the aircraft suffered a hydraulic issue and the flaps on the wings failed.

A Loganair spokesperson said: “Loganair can confirm that flight LM328 reported a technical issue on Tuesday evening. The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority. We thank our customers for their understanding and ground crews for their quick response.”

Related topics:Edinburgh AirportLoganairSouthamptonEmergency response

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice