Edinburgh Airport: Edinburgh-bound flight declares mid-air emergency after flaps on wings fail
Loganair flight LM328 departed from Southampton at around 8pm on Tuesday (December 17). But as it began its descent towards the Scottish capital, the pilot issued a squawk 7700 code.
After signalling an emergency above Carlisle, Air Traffic Control helped guide the aircraft to a safe landing at Edinburgh Airport at 9.10pm.
It is believed the aircraft suffered a hydraulic issue and the flaps on the wings failed.
A Loganair spokesperson said: “Loganair can confirm that flight LM328 reported a technical issue on Tuesday evening. The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.
“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority. We thank our customers for their understanding and ground crews for their quick response.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.