Edinburgh Airport: Flights grounded due to ongoing IT issue affecting Air Traffic Control
Providing a statement shortly before 4pm on Sunday, Edinburgh Airport said ‘engineers are working to resolve the issue’ and passengers should ‘check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.’
It is understood the issue is localised to Edinburgh Airport and incoming flights are being diverted.
Update
Providing an update shortly before 7pm, an Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “The IT issue affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved and flights have now resumed.
“Passengers should continue to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport. We would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.