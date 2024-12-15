Edinburgh Airport has advised flights are unable to take off or land due to an ongoing ‘IT issue’ affecting air traffic control.

Edinburgh Airport said an IT issue is affecting air traffic control shortly before 4pm on Sunday, December 15 | PA

Providing a statement shortly before 4pm on Sunday, Edinburgh Airport said ‘engineers are working to resolve the issue’ and passengers should ‘check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.’

It is understood the issue is localised to Edinburgh Airport and incoming flights are being diverted.

Update

Providing an update shortly before 7pm, an Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “The IT issue affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved and flights have now resumed.

“Passengers should continue to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport. We would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”