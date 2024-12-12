A low cost airline has announced a brand new route from Edinburgh to one of Italy's most vibrant cities.

EasyJet will offer daily flights from Edinburgh Airport to Milan Linate from March 30, 2025, in addition to an existing service to Milan Malpensa.

The new service also boosts connectivity between Scotland and Italy, joining existing EasyJet services to Milan Malpensa, Naples, Sardinia, Sicily, and Venice.

Milan Linate is located just four miles from Milan city centre. Italy's second largest city boasts a rich history, attracting historians and culture enthusiasts worldwide with sights including the stunning Duomo di Milano cathedral and Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper at the Santa Maria delle Grazie Church.

The city is also well-renowned for shopping with international and world-class fashion designers gracing the streets. Travellers hungry after a day of designer shopping will be able to enjoy an extensive choice of culinary delights, whether they are after a Michelin-starred restaurant or a traditional trattoria.

The new route has been enabled by the opening of a five aircraft base at Linate next spring, following approval by the European Commission for EasyJet to be the short haul remedy taker of slots in Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino, as part of the transaction between ITA Airways and Lufthansa.

The new route has allowed tour operator EasyJet holidays to bolster its offering, with package holidays to Milan starting from just £243 per person. All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel and 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

In the past month, the airline launched seven new routes from Scotland, including Zurich, Olbia, Düsseldorf, Marrakech, and Enfidha from Edinburgh, and Reus and Antalya from Glasgow.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “It's fantastic to be able to offer our customers yet another new route from Edinburgh to Milan Linate, whether they’re looking for the ultimate retail therapy break in Europe’s fashion capital or need convenient access to the city centre for business.

“By growing our network in Scotland, we are continuing to provide greater connectivity for our customers who choose our flights and holidays for our unrivalled network, fantastic service and great value fares, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Commercial Officer (Aero), said: “It’s great to see EasyJet fashion another top new route for passengers with direct flights to Milan Linate.

“It’s shaping up to be a bumper year in 2025 and these flights to Italy add to the wealth of options available to passengers from Edinburgh Airport.

“We look forward to continuing our work with easyJet and wish them every success with this new route.”

Seats are now on sale on EasyJet.com and via the app starting from £32.99