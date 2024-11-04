A new flight route connecting Edinburgh to the second largest city in Northern Ireland has launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet will fly twice a week from the Scottish capital to the City of Derry Airport – not only a brand new service from Edinburgh Airport but also a brand new destination on the low-cost airline’s network.

The new flights took off for the first time on Monday, November 4 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new route is the seventh new service easyJet has added to its Edinburgh network in the last 12 months, following new flights being introduced to Rovaniemi, Hurghada, Antalya, Santorini, Catania and Agadir.

City of Derry airport which lies on the west bank of the River Foyle is home to the country’s only completely intact historic Walled City, Derry Girls, a vibrant food scene, award winning museums and plenty to discover where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be announcing a new route from Edinburgh, to City of Derry, a brand new destination for easyJet, which will appeal to leisure and business customers alike.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and by continuing to strengthen our network at Edinburgh we are providing our customers in the Scottish capital with even greater choice and connectivity, all with great value fares and friendly service, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) said: “It’s great to see EasyJet adding City of Derry Airport to their destinations list from Edinburgh.

“It’s a Derry good city to visit and we’re sure passengers will be excited about more opportunities to experience Northern Ireland and the wider island.”

Great value fares are still available from Edinburgh for customers looking to get away this summer including:

For more information on EasyJet’s network from Edinburgh, visit easyJet.com.