Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holidaymakers travelling between Edinburgh and Italy have been warned their plans could be disrupted – on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet passengers travelling to and from Milan, Naples and Venice via Edinburgh Airport have been told to expect delays and cancellations due to walkouts planned for Sunday, October 27, which will see pilots employed by the budget airline strike for four hours between 1pm and 5pm local time.

Travellers are also reminded that other EasyJet services across the weekend from the Scottish capitalmay face disruption due to the airlines’ resources being stretched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, an EasyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet has been advised of strike action by UIL Trasporti, which represents some of its pilots based in Italy for four hours on 27 October between 13 and 17 local time, at its bases in Milan, Naples and Venice.

“We are committed to working constructively with our employee representatives in Italy and urge UIL to call off the action and come back to a constructive dialogue. We would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.”

The final weekend in October is often a busy weekend for air travel, falling either side of half-term breaks for schools across the UK.

Back in August, easyJet cancelled over 200 flights to and from Portugal as a result of a three-day strike by cabin crew in the country, representing around a sixth of flights it had been scheduled to operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton Radchenko, who heads up AirAdvisor, a company that helps travellers affected by disruption to their journeys claim compensation from airlines, said: “Our message is: be prepared for disruption and understand your rights as a passenger. While these strikes are unlikely to have as devastating an impact as August’s strikes in Portugal, if you’re travelling to Milan, Naples or Venice via easyJet on the 27th, expect delays to your journey.

“It’s also entirely possible that easyJet services in other destinations will be affected by these strikes, so keep a close eye on their website approaching the weekend if you’re set to travel. This can happen when delays to flights causes a kind of domino effect, where other flights end up missing their departure slot and are forced to take off later than planned.

“The good news is that from a compensation perspective, as these strikes are within easyJet’s control, in other words they could have prevented them from happening - should your flight be cancelled or delayed by over three hours you will be due between £350 and £520 for the inconvenience.

“If you can no longer board your intended flight, your airline must arrange alternative transportation to your destination, this can be a flight with a rival airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally, no-one wants their journey to be affected by this kind of disruption - but if you find yourself in a situation where you have a long wait at the airport, the airline must provide you with refreshments proportional to the waiting time.

“Following a disrupted journey we always suggest using a compensation calculator to establish what you might be owed."