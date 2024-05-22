Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hoildaymakers can bag bargain flights from Edinburgh to the likes Lanzarote and Corfu

EasyJet has launched its latest sale, with some huge savings on flights from Edinburgh.

It comes as the low-cost carrier announced its spring 2025, with some massive discounts on flights between March 3, 2025 and June 15, 2025.

Holidaymakers can travel to over 120 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from the UK, including Edinburgh Airport.

EasyJet has launched a new sale with bargain flights to several destinations from Edinburgh Airport - including Corfu, pictured. Photo: Pixabay

The airline has also just launched thousands of package holidays for spring 2025, via EasyJet holidays. This deal includes flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on all sunshine breaks.

Flights from Edinburgh include destinations such as Amsterdam, Geneva, Venice, and Copenhagen from £35.99, Nice, Lanzarote, Corfu and Krakow from £38.99, Alicante from £43.99, and Dubrovnik from £62.99.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for EasyJet, said: “We’re delighted to be putting our flights for Easter and spring 2025 on sale today so customers can book early and enjoy great value fares available from just £22.99 to a host of popular destinations.