Edinburgh Airport welcomes new Sainsbury’s shop – the store’s first airport location
The new convenience store, that will be open 24 hours a day, is Sainsbury’s first shop based within an airport and is located before security to serve customers passing through from arrivals and departures at Scotland’s busiest airport.
The shop which opened on Thursday, December 12 will also offer a Click & Collect service in store, allowing customers to place online orders from Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing brands.
Jordan Mudie, Sainsbury’s Edinburgh Airport store manager, said: “My team and I are thrilled to be open for business in Edinburgh Airport – after months of work to get everything ready, we’re ready to help and serve our new customers 24 hours a day.
“We’re passionate about providing good food for all of us and we’re delighted to be able to bring Sainsbury’s tasty, great value products and helpful service to customers form this fantastic airport location. I’m really grateful for all the support we’ve received along the way and I hope everyone likes the new store as much as we do.”
Earlier in the year, the airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network, announced its £5.8 million refurbishment project that will create more space for passengers within its check-in hall, include a range of self-service technology, relocate the BrewDog bar to a larger site, in addition to welcoming a new Sainsbury’s store and Korean fried chicken restaurant, Seoul Bird.
Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (XAero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Work has been ongoing behind the scenes to get this fantastic new Sainsbury’s store ready in time for Christmas so it’s great to see it now open for business.
“At the airport we’re always listening to the things our passengers are telling us, and providing they options they really want, so we’re confident this new addition will be a hugely popular choice. We look forward to working closely with Sainsbury’s on its success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.