Strikes at Edinburgh Airport over Christmas and New Year have been cancelled following negotiations between trade union, Unite, and refuelling services company, North Air.

Last week Unite warned that North Air tanker drivers based at Edinburgh Airport would take continuous industrial action over 19 days unless a better pay offer was made to its members. On December 10 the union said North Air has previously rejected a 4.5 per cent pay increase and had ‘refused to re-enter pay negotiations’.

But this week Unite said its members have accepted a new pay offer, with North Air workers receiving a 4.5 per cent basic increase backdated to August. Tanker drivers will also get a 10 per cent increase to the shift allowance and an increase in Saturday overtime rate which will be doubled from time and a third to time and two-thirds.

Proposed strikes by tanker drivers at Edinburgh Airport over Christmas and New Year have been called off | PA

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “Unite's North Air tanker drivers at Edinburgh airport stood firm. They were prepared to fight for a decent and fair pay increase by taking strike action. It's another wage win for Unite in the aviation industry. We have yet again delivered better pay for our members.”

North Air made a new pay offer on Friday, December 13 which was overwhelmingly backed by Unite's members on Monday, December 16. The new offer will also increase North Air bonus schemes by around 150 per cent.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite's membership at North Air overwhelmingly backed the improved pay offer. We are pleased to have secured a negotiated pay deal which reflects the hard work and skills of our membership at Edinburgh Airport. The pay deal means that the scheduled strike over the festive season is off and the dispute is over."

A spokesperson for North Air said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have reached an agreement with Unite on pay and that the planned strike at Edinburgh Airport has been called off.”