Edinburgh Airport faces potential chaos over the Christmas holidays, with strikes which could impact domestic and international flights threatened.

Unite, Scotland's largest union, said on Monday (December 2) that tanker drivers employed by North Air, who supply fuel to airlines operating at the airport, are on the verge of a walk-out. It comes after employees rejected a 4.5% pay offer by the company, which they say has came after years of “below inflation pay increases”.

Members have now overwhelmingly backed strike action, which would “directly hit” peak festive season flights, in an effort to secure a better deal. It comes after recent talks at conciliation service Acas resulted in no enhanced offer.

Key routes that could be affected include Emirates to Dubai, United Airlines to New York, and Loganair’s domestic routes to the islands.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “North Air is a profitable company and there is no excuse for not making an improved pay offer to our tanker drivers. Unite will always support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

S&JD Robertson North Air Ltd is a profitable company which in its latest accounts registered an increase in pre-tax profits from £1.1 million in 2022 to £1.9 million in 2023. Turnover increased by £33.2 million to £40.4 million over the same time period.

Unite has secured a string of successes as part of its Runway To Success campaign, which is designed to establish standards above legal minimums across Scottish airports and has included a 26.7% pay package for Loganair cabin crew, and a 12% basic increase in pay for Edinburgh Airport Services workers.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s tanker drivers employed by North Air deserve a fair pay rise. They are highly skilled workers who provide a key service at Edinburgh Airport.

“Pay at North Air has not kept up with inflation despite the company being profitable. If strike action happens, which would cause widespread disruption over the festive season, then it’s on North Air’s heads. They are choosing to escalate this dispute, rather than choosing to resolve it which they could do easily.

“Unless the company quickly comes to its senses, we will have no option but to issue strike dates in the coming days.”

Edinburgh Airport declined to comment.

North Air has been contacted for comment.