A major airline has brought forward its hotly-anticipated flights between Edinburgh and Dubai.

Emiratres said in a statement on Tuesday (November 26) that the arrival of its Airbus airplane has been moved forward to January 3, a full 12 days ahead of schedule to begin a daily service linking the two cities.

The carrier said the advancement of the scheduled service “reinforces its commitment to providing customers with enhanced travel experiences and greater comfort onboard”.

The Emirates A350 will be rolled out to eight other destinations including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat and Bologna, with more destinations to follow.

Emirates flight EK 23 will depart Dubai at 2:50pm and arrive art Edinburgh Airport at 7:05pm, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 8.40pm and arrive in Dubai at 8:05am, the following day.

The airline also currently serves Glasgow with a daily A380 – offering customers 14 weekly flights to/from Scotland. Including Edinburgh, Emirates serves eight destinations in the UK.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.