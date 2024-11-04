Emirates has landed in the Scottish capital for the first time since 2020 as the airline resumes its direct service between Edinburgh and Dubai.

The airline will operate a daily service between Edinburgh Airport and Dubai throughout the year, re-establishing an important link to one of the world’s leading global hubs.

The first new flight was welcomed to the capital with a performance from members of the world-famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo, piping the flight onto stand. The route will initially be served by a Boeing 777 before the airline introduces its very first A350 onto the route.

Emirates has landed in the Scottish capital for the first time since 2020 as the airline resumes its direct service between Edinburgh and Dubai. | Lesley Martin

Passengers will benefit from Emirates’ extensive network across six continents, and this enhanced connectivity will support Scotland’s economic and tourism sectors and offer new opportunities for business links and trade.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Emirates back to Edinburgh to resume that direct connection between Scotland's capital and one of the world's most sought out destinations in Dubai.

"Direct connectivity to Dubai is something that will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers, while the onward connections through the vast Emirates network also opens up a plethora of opportunities for travel.

"The return of Emirates has been one we have all been excited about and we are already looking forward to the introduction of the airline's first A350, which offers passengers the chance to experience Emirates' acclaimed Premium Economy product and its brand-new Business Class cabin.”

The flight was welcomed at Edinburgh Airport by a performance from members of the world-famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo, piping the flight onto stand. | Lesley Martin

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer said: “The UK is one of our most important markets, and we’re proud to reinstate our footprint in Scotland – a country that’s loved by visitors from around the world.

“Scottish customers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival. With 14 weekly flights to and from the country - passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course the vibrant city of Dubai.

“The ample cargo capacity will also help support more industries across Scotland – offering more efficient and reliable transport solutions for businesses across the region to access international markets more quickly to meet demand. We’re excited to be back in Scotland’s capital and look forward to welcoming our passengers back onboard.”

Jim Fairlie, Minister for Connectivity, said: “I welcome the return of Emirates’ service between Dubai and Edinburgh, further strengthening Scotland’s connectivity with the United Arab Emirates and the huge range of connecting destinations that Emirates serve from Dubai.

“This service will help grow the economic benefits of tourism and will be important for business connectivity, trade and investment.

“I want to see our international connectivity grow at all Scotland’s airports, and I wish Emirates and Edinburgh Airport every success with this route.”

It is hoped the daily service between Edinburgh and Dubai will increase Middle East connectivity with Scotland. | Lesley Martin

Denise Hill, head of business development and intermediary marketing at Visit Scotland said: “We are delighted to see Emirates once again building on its capacity and its support for Scotland’s global connectivity with the return of a direct service into Edinburgh.

“It comes a time when international visitor demand for Scotland is reaching record highs, surpassing both pre-pandemic levels and growth in other parts of the UK.

“This presents an even greater opportunity to tap into strong and growing markets like Australia and India. These visitors, who often stay longer and spend more, play a crucial role in Scotland’s visitor economy.

"Good connectivity and a strong air route network are essential for the sustainable growth of Scotland’s thriving tourism and events industry. Making it easier for visitors to reach us helps make Scotland as a must-visit, must-return destination.”