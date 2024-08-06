Watch: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo returns to Edinburgh Castle  

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo returned to Edinburgh Castle on August 1 - with the captivating show featuring 800 performers from around the world. 

Now in its 74th year, the Tattoo takes crowds on an epic journey of connection through music, dance, culture, and military traditions. We went along to the show’s preview last week and were amazed by the spectacular range of performances, including the show’s signature act, the Massed Pipes and Drums.

The annual event also saw appearances from The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, Edinburgh’s very own Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers - who treated audiences to a special Highland rave, and bands from around the world including Australia, Canada, Ireland, America and Nepal. 

Making their debut at the Tattoo was the Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland - a group of 30 drummers that wowed crowds with their showmanship and incredible precision. Also making their debut at the iconic event was the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard - a prestigious drill team who represent the US Navy at Presidential ceremonies. Bringing splash of colour to the event was the Teamwork Arts India group who performed mesmerising dance routines and showcased their very own Rajasthani Bagpiper.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will run at Edinburgh Castle until August 24 - you can watch the video to get a glimpse of the all-star line up in action.  

