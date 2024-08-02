Providing all the artistic fanfare that Tattoo fans have come to expect, the show features 800 performers and takes crowds on an epic journey of connection through music, dance, culture, and military traditions.

Now in its 74th year, the Tattoo is performed to a live audience of 230,000 annually on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle with a further global TV audience of over 100 million.

Michael Braithwaite, creative director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Journeys is a vibrant celebration of connection between peoples and cultures. As the Tattoo continues to evolve, so do the performers who light up the stage in August. I can’t wait for audiences to see the results of the hard work put in over the last year from everyone involved in the show. Audiences are in for a night to remember.

“Journeys merges the traditional military elements that the Tattoo is known and loved for, along with modern touches through creative projection, technology, costume design and music inspirations to create a truly impactful performance.”

Featuring the stirring sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the precision talents of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard and the poise of the Tattoo Dancers, the 90-minute show also showcases the Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland and Teamwork Arts India.

The full line-up for includes: The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Pipes and Drums of 1st Battalion Scots Guards, 1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums and Pipes, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Gurkha Rifles, Combined Pipes and Drums of The Royal Tank Regiment and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, The Citadel Pipes and Drums, Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums, Brisbane Boys’ College, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Fiddlers, The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, Majesticks Drum Corps, United States Sea Service Band, United States Navy Ceremonial Guard and Teamwork Arts India.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo website. The Show will run from 2-24 August.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo returned to Edinburgh Castle with this year's Show, Journeys

Making their Tattoo debut, the Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland captivated crowds with their showmanship

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers put on a dazzling performance