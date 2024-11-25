Edinburgh Airport: Flight from New York to Edinburgh forced to make 'nightmare' U-turn
Delta Airlines flight DL208 departed from New York's John F Kennedy Airport on Monday, November 25. The passenger plane, which was scheduled to land at Edinburgh Airport at 9.45am, was forced to make a U-turn two hours into the flight, and returned to JFK.
The Boeing 767-300ER aircraft was carrying 212 passenger and 11 flight crew members. Flight crew followed established procedures to return to New York-JFK after observing a potential engine issue prior to Atlantic crossing.
A passenger on board the flight posted about the situation on social media. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), they said: “Flight got turned around like 2 hours into the journey so I’m currently just chilling in JFK airport until I can get the 10am flight back to Edinburgh.
“Apparently there was an error with one of the systems or whatever so we couldn’t cross the ocean. Actual nightmare”.
Customers were provided accommodations and meals prior to the continuation of the flight scheduled to depart New York-JFK at 10am local time on Tuesday.
Delta Airlines said in a statement: “Delta apologises to our customers for the delay in their travels and we appreciate their patience. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.”
