Starting in May, Delta Air Lines will run flights from Edinburgh to the American city seven days a week. While the service was initially set to operate five times per week, it will now run daily in the summer season, due to strong demand for transatlantic travel. The flights will run every day, from May 25 to September 5.

Delta will also operate daily services on all its Edinburgh Airport routes this summer, including the all-year round New York JFK service, as well as its two seasonal routes to Boston and Atlanta.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “This is very exciting news as we continue to increase Edinburgh’s already strong North American connectivity and provide choice to people looking for transatlantic travel.

Delta will run a service from Edinburgh Airport to Atlanta seven days a week. Picture: Delta Air Lines

She continued: “We know Edinburgh Airport and the Edinburgh market has a strong appeal for our partners and for people looking to experience as much as they can of what Scotland has to offer, and we already have Georgia on our minds as we look to welcome this latest addition to the capital.”

Clare Black, Delta’s General Manager Home Markets, added: “Delta is delighted to be offering daily nonstop service to Atlanta - the world’s leading hub and gateway to the Americas - which will allow even more opportunities for travel between Edinburgh and the United States.”

