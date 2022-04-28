Delta Airlines to resume flights from Edinburgh to New York and Boston

The US carrier Delta will fly from the Scottish capital to New York’s JFK airport five times per week from May 2, before running a daily service in June.

Delta will also resume flights from Edinburgh to Boston, which are due to operate five times per week, from 28 May.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh airport, said: “Continuing to reconnect Scotland and the US will be welcome news. We’re excited to see Delta back at Edinburgh airport and look forward to working with them on returning success to these routes.”

Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s vice president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, added: “This summer we’re seeing increased demand for travel between Scotland and the US.”

It comes as Delta’s rival, United Airlines, is gearing up to launch its biggest-ever summer schedule between the US and Europe.

Last month, it was announced that Air Canada is resume its non-stop services between Edinburgh and Toronto.

The service will operate six times weekly from June 1 to October 2 and four times weekly from October 3-29.

Air Canada flights from the Scottish capital to Toronto will be operated for the first time by Air Canada mainline with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, accommodating 255 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Signature Class which features lie-flat seating.

All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada's extensive North American network, including 46 airports in the U.S.

Air Canada has announced it will resume its non-stop seasonal service between Edinburgh and Toronto. Photo: Brian Losito/Air Canada

Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, travel agencies or contact Air Canada Reservations on 00 800 669 92222.

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport Aviation Director, added: “We’re delighted that we’ll be reconnecting Scotland and Toronto with Air Canada.