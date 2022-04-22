Flight diverted to Edinburgh Airport due to emergency situation

A Scandinavian Airlines flight has diverted to Edinburgh Airport, due to an emergency on board.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 1:45 pm

Flight SAS31B, which set off from Stockholm around 9.30am this morning, made an abrupt turn towards Edinburgh while flying over Fife.

The aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.

A spokesperson for Scandinavian Airlines said the diversion was made after a passenger fell ill.

The flight was originally due to land in Dublin at 11:10am.

Edinburgh Airport also confirmed the diversion.

A Scandinavian Airlines flight has made an emergency diversion to Edinburgh Airport. (Photo credit: Lisa Ferguson)
