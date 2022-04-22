Flight SAS31B, which set off from Stockholm around 9.30am this morning, made an abrupt turn towards Edinburgh while flying over Fife.

The aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.

A spokesperson for Scandinavian Airlines said the diversion was made after a passenger fell ill.

The flight was originally due to land in Dublin at 11:10am.

Edinburgh Airport also confirmed the diversion.