Edinburgh Airport: Jet2 flight makes emergency landing in Edinburgh
A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport earlier this afternoon, after a passenger onboard fell ill.
By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:16 pm
Jet2 declared an emergency situation on flight LS776, while it was flying over the Yorkshire Dales this afternoon.
The flight, which had come from Alicante, made an emergency landing in Edinburgh less than an hour later.
A spokesman for Jet2 confirmed that the flight had been re-routed due to a customer onboard requiring medical assistance.