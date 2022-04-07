Edinburgh crime: Three teenagers charged after disturbance at Edinburgh school
Three boys, all aged 14, have been charged in connection with a disturbance, which took place at a secondary school in Edinburgh.
By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:32 pm
Police officers rushed to the school, after receiving reports of a disturbance, at around 9.20am on Thursday, April 7.
Three teenage boys were then arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Read More
Read MoreAlan Jordan: £3,000 reward offered for information on wanted violent criminal wi...
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Council said: “An incident occurred in the school this morning which was dealt with swiftly by staff. Support is being offered to any young people who require it.
"Police Scotland were in attendance and are carrying out enquiries.”