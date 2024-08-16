Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A KLM flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to make a U-turn after declaring an mid-air emergency on Friday.

Flight KL923 departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport just before 7.20am, but the aircraft was forced to return to the Netherlands after the pilot issued a 7700 squawk code shortly after take-off.

KLM confirmed that the flight was forced to divert due to technical reasons, but stressed that the safety of passengers and crew members was not compromised and the plane landed safely at Schiphol Airport.

A KLM spokesperson said: "KLM flight KL923 to Edinburgh was diverted to Amsterdam due to technical reasons.

"The plane landed safely and according to standard procedures.

"The safety of our passengers and crew members has not been compromised."