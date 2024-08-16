Edinburgh Airport: Edinburgh-bound KLM flight declares mid-air emergency and is forced to divert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Flight KL923 departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport just before 7.20am, but the aircraft was forced to return to the Netherlands after the pilot issued a 7700 squawk code shortly after take-off.
KLM confirmed that the flight was forced to divert due to technical reasons, but stressed that the safety of passengers and crew members was not compromised and the plane landed safely at Schiphol Airport.
A KLM spokesperson said: "KLM flight KL923 to Edinburgh was diverted to Amsterdam due to technical reasons.
"The plane landed safely and according to standard procedures.
"The safety of our passengers and crew members has not been compromised."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.