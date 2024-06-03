Edinburgh Airport: Flight from Edinburgh to New York forced to make emergency landing in London
A flight from Edinburgh was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue on board.
Delta Air Lines flight 209 to New York diverted to London after a ‘cracked windscreen’ was spotted shortly after it took off from Edinburgh Airport.
The flight landed safely at London Heathrow and the airline re-accommodated passengers.
Delta Air Lines has been approached for comment.
Last week, a Virgin Atlantic flight sparked an emergency response at Edinburgh Airport, with ambulance and fire crews scrambling to meet the plane on its arrival.
Emergency services raced to the Airbus A350-1000 when it touched down on the runway at 11.20am on Wednesday, May 29.
According to reports, the plane had burst had its front nose gear after departing from Orlando, Florida, and needed assistance while landing, amid fears of a potential runway crash.
A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “As a precautionary measure we have requested engineers meet our flight the VS226 travelling from Orlando to Edinburgh upon landing due to low nose gear tyre pressure.
“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and the aircraft had landed as normal.”
