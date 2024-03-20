Edinburgh Airport bound Ryanair flight from Barcelona declares mid-air emergency
A passenger flight from Barcelona to Edinburgh has been diverted to Manchester due to a mid-air emergency.
The Ryanair flight, which took off from El Prat airport at 12.26pm local time on Wednesday, declared an emergency upon reaching the Nottingham area and proceeded to descend into Manchester Airport.
It is believed the flight landed without incident at around 1.25 UK time. It is not yet known if the plane will continue on its journey to Edinburgh Airport or if the passengers will be booked onto another flight.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), @FlightEmergency reported that the reason for the emergency was medical-related.
Ryanair has been approached for comment.
More to follow.