Edinburgh Airport: Ryanair passenger flight from Edinburgh to London declares mid-air emergency
An Edinburgh to London passenger flight declared a mid-air emergency on Monday
The Ryanair flight, which took off from Edinburgh Airiport at 10.37am, made a U-turn back to the Scottish capital shortly after take-off.
It is believed a passenger took ill on board the flight. Ryanair has been approached for comment.
