Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 12:47 GMT
An Edinburgh to London passenger flight declared a mid-air emergency on Monday.

The Ryanair flight, which took off from Edinburgh Airiport at 10.37am, made a U-turn back to the Scottish capital shortly after take-off.

It is believed a passenger took ill on board the flight. Ryanair has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

