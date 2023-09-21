The flight arrived in Edinburgh more than two hours after scheduled due to the blunder

Ryanair has hit out at a French airport after a plane bound for Edinburgh was forced to make a U-turn when it was discovered a passenger in a wheelchair had been left behind.

The low-cost airline has criticised Bordeaux Airport, describing the incident as “unacceptable”.

Flight FR 6700 was scheduled to depart from Bordeaux Airport to Edinburgh Airport at 10pm on Tuesday (September 19) and the plane had started to taxi on to the runway for take off when the error was discovered. The pilot then turned around the plane to allow the missing passenger to board the flight.

An Edinburgh-bound Ryanair passenger in a wheelchair was left behind at Bordeaux on Tuesday, September, 19.

As a result of the confusion, the flight to the Scottish capital was delayed by over two hours.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “It is unacceptable that Bordeaux Airport failed to provide this passenger with the special assistance required to board this flight from Bordeaux to Edinburgh despite Ryanair paying for this service.

“Not only did they fail to board this passenger, but they misinformed the crew on this flight that all passengers had been boarded when in fact this passenger had not, and the aircraft began to taxi on to the runway.

“Ground staff at Bordeaux Airport realised their error and notified the crew who returned to stand in order to board the passenger.