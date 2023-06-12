News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh flights: Ryanair announces new flights from Edinburgh Airport to Tirana in Albania

Travellers will be able to experience the colourful Balkan city from October.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

New Ryanair flights from Edinburgh to the Balkan city of Tirana will be available from this winter. The low-cost carrier will offer four weekly flights to the Albanian capital from the end of October.

Edinburgh will be one of a total of 200 weekly Ryanair flights to and from the colourful Albanian metropolis launching from across Europe and the UK with others including Manchester and London Stansted.

The budget airline said that the launch routes “are only the beginning of what Ryanair can do to support the Albanian Government in delivering transformational growth within the tourism industry”.

The budget airline is launching flights to the Albanian Capital from EdinburghThe budget airline is launching flights to the Albanian Capital from Edinburgh
Eddie Wilson, chief executive, said: “As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce 200 weekly Ryanair flights to and from Albania starting from Winter 2023.

“These initial new routes will grant immediate access to key inbound tourism markets such as, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania Sweden, and the UK whilst also providing competitive fares and increased connectivity for Albanians who want to visit home, or friends and family abroad.

“We have worked closely with our partners here at Tirana Airport to launch these 17 new routes and hope to strengthen the relationship over time as we work together to drive inbound tourism and connectivity to Albania. These routes will allow millions of visitors from major cities across Europe to experience the wonders of Albania, from the white sand beaches of the Albania Riviera to the historical architecture of Unesco site Gjirokastër, and lively nightlife in Tirana.”

Wizz Air is also set to launch flights between Edinburgh and Tirana later this year.

