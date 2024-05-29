Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flight from Orlando forced to make emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport

A Virgin Atlantic flight sparked an emergency response at Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday, with ambulance and fire crews scrambling to meet the plane on its arrival.

Emergency services raced to the Airbus A350-1000 when it touched down on the runway at 11.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the plane had burst had its front nose gear after departing from Orlando, Florida, and needed assistance while landing, amid fears of a potential runway crash.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “As a precautionary measure we have requested engineers meet our flight the VS226 travelling from Orlando to Edinburgh upon landing due to low nose gear tyre pressure.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and the aircraft had landed as normal.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “Our teams were made aware of an issue with the inbound Virgin Atlantic flight and as a precaution stood up response procedures as is standard practice.