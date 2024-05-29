Edinburgh Airport: Fire crews scramble to Virgin Atlantic flight after emergency landing in Edinburgh
A Virgin Atlantic flight sparked an emergency response at Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday, with ambulance and fire crews scrambling to meet the plane on its arrival.
Emergency services raced to the Airbus A350-1000 when it touched down on the runway at 11.20am.
According to reports, the plane had burst had its front nose gear after departing from Orlando, Florida, and needed assistance while landing, amid fears of a potential runway crash.
A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “As a precautionary measure we have requested engineers meet our flight the VS226 travelling from Orlando to Edinburgh upon landing due to low nose gear tyre pressure.
“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and the aircraft had landed as normal.”
An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “Our teams were made aware of an issue with the inbound Virgin Atlantic flight and as a precaution stood up response procedures as is standard practice.
“The flight has landed and was met by emergency response vehicles. It has since exited the runway and operations have resumed.”
