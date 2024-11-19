Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A low-cost airline has introduced four exciting new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.

As part of a larger package of 21 new routes from UK airports, EasyJet has put new routes on sale to Olbia, Dusseldorf, Marrakech and Enfidha from the Capital.

Flights from Edinburgh to Marrakech in Morocco and Olbia in Sardinia, Italy, will operate twice-weekly every Thursday and Sunday from 1 May. Flights from Edinburgh to Enfidha in Tunisia will operate twice a week every Tuesday and Saturday from November 3 year-round.

A new year-round city route from Edinburgh to Dusseldorf in Germany will also operate for the first time from next summer. Flights to Dusseldorf are set to take off on May 2 and operate twice-weekly every Monday and Friday throughout the year, providing customers with even more fantastic city break destinations across Europe.

And for more sun from Scotland, customers will be able to fly from Glasgow to Reus and Antalya. Flights to the charming Catalan city of Reus known for its beautiful architecture and rich history, will launch on June 2 throughout the year and operate every Monday and Friday.

Scots wishing to travel further afield can head to Antalya from Glasgow as flights are set to take off on June 4 and will operate every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer. The new routes provide customers in Scotland with an even greater range of destinations to enjoy next summer.

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport Chief Commercial Officer (Aero), said: “We're thrilled to see these four exciting new destinations being added to EasyJet's summer 2025 schedule, opening up even more incredible travel opportunities for passengers.

“Whether you're dreaming of sandy beaches, vibrant cities, or breathtaking landscapes, these destinations have something for everyone. We know passengers are always looking to explore new places and we're glad to be working with EasyJet to provide a wide variety of destination choice.”

Ali Gayward, EasyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “We’re proud to be releasing such an incredible range of new routes today, providing more choice than ever before for our Scottish customers’ spectacular summer holidays next year.

“With six new services now available from Glasgow and Edinburgh, our flights and holidays are available to even more new destinations, further strengthening our unrivalled short-haul European network and providing customers with even more fantastic choice and great value.”