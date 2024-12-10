Edinburgh airport workers could strike over Christmas and New Year over pay dispute

Passengers travelling from Edinburgh Airport over the holiday period could face disruption after fuel tanker drivers backed strike action over a pay dispute.

Unite the union confirmed that North Air workers based at Edinburgh Airport will take continuous industrial action over 19 days unless a better pay offer is made to its members.

The proposed strike runs over Christmas and New Year from December 18 to January 6 and the union has warned ‘North Air now has very limited time to resolve this dispute’. Unite said North Air rejected a 4.5 per cent pay increase and ‘has refused to re-enter pay negotiations’.

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport could face disruption over Christmas and New Year | PA

North Air provides refuelling services for domestic and international airlines at Edinburgh Airport, and according to Unite ‘is the only fuel supply company providing services to domestic and long-haul flights from Edinburgh Airport’.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “North Air is a highly profitable company that can fully afford to make a fair offer to our members but has refused to do so. Unite will always support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The trade union said S&JD Robertson North Air Limited is a profitable company who registered an increase in pre-tax profits up from £1.1m in 2022 to £1.9m in 2023 in their latest accounts. It added that turnover increased by £33.2m to £40.4m over the same time period.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “North Air has no concern for their workers or the travelling public. Unite has had no option but to confirm imminent industrial action.

“North Air now has very limited time to resolve this dispute. The company's belligerence is at serious risk of causing widespread travel disruption at Edinburgh Airport over the festive season.”

North Air has been approached for comment.