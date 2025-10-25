To make it even easier for pupils and parents to keep the memories alive, our photographers visited primary schools across Edinburgh to capture youngsters’ first ever class photos.

These were published in a special souvenir supplement earlier this month, and will feature in a series of online galleries over the coming weeks.

In this latest gallery, we shine a light on pupils from schools across Edinburgh - from Craigour Park Primary School to East Craigs Primary School.

Take a look through the gallery and see if you can spot your little one in their first class photo.

1 . P1 First Class 2025 Craigour Park Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . P1 First Class 2025 Craigour Park Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . P1 First Class 2025 Craigour Park Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . P1 First Class 2025 Craigroyston Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales