Edinburgh P1s: 20 precious class photos as Primary 1 pupils in Edinburgh make milestone move to school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

The long summer days and warmer temperatures in August may seem a distant memory now, but hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh will remember their first days at school for many years to come.

To make it even easier for pupils and parents to keep the memories alive, our photographers visited primary schools across Edinburgh to capture youngsters’ first ever class photos.

These were published in a special souvenir supplement earlier this month, and will feature in a series of online galleries over the coming weeks.

In this latest gallery, we shine a light on pupils from schools across Edinburgh - from Craigour Park Primary School to East Craigs Primary School.

Take a look through the gallery and see if you can spot your little one in their first class photo.

Craigour Park Primary School

1. P1 First Class 2025

Craigour Park Primary School | Scott Louden

Craigour Park Primary School

2. P1 First Class 2025

Craigour Park Primary School | Scott Louden

Craigour Park Primary School

3. P1 First Class 2025

Craigour Park Primary School | Scott Louden

Craigroyston Primary School

4. P1 First Class 2025

Craigroyston Primary School | Scott Louden

