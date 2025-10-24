Teenager reported in connection with savage attack on boy after he was hit by coach in Edinburgh

Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:15 BST
A teenager has been reported in connection with a savage attack on a 17-year-old boy who was beaten as he lay on the ground after having been hit by a coach.

The 17-year-old victim was chased into the road near Forrester High School at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, October 21, by two boys who had got off a No 22 bus.

He was subsequently hit by a coach on South Gyle Access before being attacked while he lay injured on the ground.

The incident happened on South Gyle Access on Tuesday afternoonplaceholder image
The incident happened on South Gyle Access on Tuesday afternoon | Google

The teenager suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said another teenager, whose age has not been disclosed, has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and Children’s Reporter in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant John Dunn said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”

