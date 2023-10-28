News you can trust since 1873
George Watson's College

Edinburgh P1s: 21 adorable class photos of Primary 1 pupils in Edinburgh on their first days at school

The latest instalment of our Primary 1 class photos series
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

The days we spend at school are said to be the best of our lives and August marked the start of that journey for hundreds of pupils in Edinburgh.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a look at adorable class photos which capture Edinburgh Primary 1s as they take the first steps in their school careers. Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your little one in these class photos.

George Watson's College

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

George Watson's College Photo: Alan Rennie

George Watson's College

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

George Watson's College Photo: Alan Rennie

George Watson's College

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

George Watson's College Photo: Alan Rennie

George Watson's College

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

George Watson's College Photo: Alan Rennie

