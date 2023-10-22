Edinburgh P1s: 23 adorable photos of Edinburgh Primary 1 classes as they start school career
The latest instalment of our Primary 1 class photos yearbook.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 15:46 BST
In August, hundreds of Edinburgh youngsters made the milestone move from nursery to school as they started in Primary 1.
Our first days at school are something we will probably remember forever, but to help savour the memories we’ve put together a yearbook of all the 2023 Primary 1 class photos. Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your children among the pupils who started school.
1 / 6