Edinburgh P1s: 21 lovely class photos capturing Edinburgh Primary 1 pupils' first days at school
The photos were taken during pupils’ first weeks at school.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Everyone remembers their first day at school – putting on the uniform and meeting your teacher for the first time. For hundreds of Edinburgh children, that milestone came this summer as they made the move into primary school.
Take a look through our gallery to see adorable class photos capturing pupils’ first days at school.
