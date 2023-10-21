News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P1s: 21 lovely class photos capturing Edinburgh Primary 1 pupils' first days at school

The photos were taken during pupils’ first weeks at school.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 09:43 BST

Everyone remembers their first day at school – putting on the uniform and meeting your teacher for the first time. For hundreds of Edinburgh children, that milestone came this summer as they made the move into primary school.

Take a look through our gallery to see adorable class photos capturing pupils’ first days at school.

Craiglockhart Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

Craiglockhart Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Craiglockhart Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

Craiglockhart Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Craigour Park Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

Craigour Park Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Craigour Park Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

Craigour Park Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

