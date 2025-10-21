Edinburgh Headlines 1 June: The 10 best high schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians which are overperforming government benchmarks

Edinburgh P1s: 21 lovely first class photos as Edinburgh Primary 1 pupils start school journey

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:31 BST

A child’s first day at school is a big, important milestone - not only for the child but for parents, siblings and the wider family.

It marks the start of their school years - said to be among the happiest of one’s life - and a new chapter in their lives.

And a big part of cherishing the memories of those early days at school is seeing your child’s class photo printed in the newspaper.

Our First Class 2025 photo supplements were published in the Edinburgh Evening News earlier this year, and over the next few weeks we will publish the adorable class photos in online galleries.

This is the second installment of our First Class 2025 galleries, with the first having been published last week.

Scroll through and see if you can spot your little ones and head to the Photo Sales page to buy a copy of the photo.

Carrick Knowe Primary School

1. P1 First Class 2025

Carrick Knowe Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Carrick Knowe Primary School

2. P1 First Class 2025

Carrick Knowe Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Castleview Primary School

3. P1 First Class 2025

Castleview Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Castleview Primary School

4. P1 First Class 2025

Castleview Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghSchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice