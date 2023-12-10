Edinburgh P1s: 22 adorable photos of Edinburgh Primary 1 pupils on their first days of school
The last instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook 2023
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT
Months have now passed since a new cohort of Primary 1 pupils walked through their classroom doors for the first time in August. And we’ve reached the last instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook photos as the new year approaches.
Over the last few months, we have taken a look at more than 200 class photos which will be cherished by pupils and parents for decades to come. Take a look through our last gallery and see if you can spot your children in their first school photos.
