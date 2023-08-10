News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 20 photos of Primary 7 pupils in Edinburgh ahead of move to secondary

Take a look through our gallery of final year primary school photos
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

Next week will mark the big move to secondary school for hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh and to celebrate, we’re taking a look through class photos from their final year at primary.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve showcased class photos from more than 100 schools, and we’re back with another 20. Take a look through our photo gallery which has photos from various schools – from Pirniehall to Sciennes.

Edinburgh P7s: 20 final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils get ready for secondary move

Pirniehall Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

Pirniehall Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Preston Street Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

Preston Street Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Preston Street Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

Preston Street Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Prestonfield Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

Prestonfield Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

