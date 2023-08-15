Edinburgh P7s: 20 pictures of Edinburgh Primary 7 classes ahead of their big move to secondary
They will start at secondary school on Wednesday, August 16
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST
Over the past few weeks, we have taken a look through final-year photos of Primary 7 classes ahead of their big move to secondary school. Now, with pupils across Edinburgh set to return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 16, we’re back with the last instalment of 20 photos from various schools – from St Mary’s Leith to Wardie.
