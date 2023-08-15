News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 20 pictures of Edinburgh Primary 7 classes ahead of their big move to secondary

They will start at secondary school on Wednesday, August 16
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST

Over the past few weeks, we have taken a look through final-year photos of Primary 7 classes ahead of their big move to secondary school. Now, with pupils across Edinburgh set to return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 16, we’re back with the last instalment of 20 photos from various schools – from St Mary’s Leith to Wardie.

Here is the full list of term dates and school holidays for 2023/24

St Mary's Leith RC Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

St Mary's Leith RC Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

St Mary's Leith RC Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

St Mary's Leith RC Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

St Ninian's RC Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

St Ninian's RC Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

St Ninian's RC Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

St Ninian's RC Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

