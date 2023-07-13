Edinburgh P7s: 21 Edinburgh class photos as Primary 7 pupils prepare for secondary move
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
We are already two weeks into the summer holidays and next month, hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh will make the move to secondary school.
Last week, we published the first instalment of the final year class photos from primary schools across the Capital and the surrounding area. Now we have the second instalment, with 21 photos from various primary schools, from Carrick Knowe to Craigroyston.
