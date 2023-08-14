Edinburgh P7s: 21 photos of Edinburgh Primary 7 classes ahead of their move to secondary school
There are only days left until pupils’ first day at secondary school
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST
Ahead of Edinburgh pupils returning to the classroom on Wednesday, we’ve taken a look at some more final year class photos ahead of pupils’ milestone move to secondary school.
Over the past few weeks, we have been sharing class photos which were taken during youngsters’ final months at secondary school. This latest instalment is our penultimate one and shows photos from various schools – from Sighthill to St Mary’s Edinburgh.
