News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Edinburgh P7s: 21 photos of Edinburgh Primary 7 classes ahead of their move to secondary school

There are only days left until pupils’ first day at secondary school
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST

Ahead of Edinburgh pupils returning to the classroom on Wednesday, we’ve taken a look at some more final year class photos ahead of pupils’ milestone move to secondary school.

Over the past few weeks, we have been sharing class photos which were taken during youngsters’ final months at secondary school. This latest instalment is our penultimate one and shows photos from various schools – from Sighthill to St Mary’s Edinburgh.

Sighthill Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

Sighthill Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Sighthill Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

Sighthill Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
South Morningside Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

South Morningside Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
South Morningside Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

South Morningside Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Edinburgh