Further school strikes are set to take place in Scotland after a union voted to reject a pay offer.

About nine out of 10 (89.9%) Unison members voted to reject the latest pay offer for school support staff from local government umbrella body Cosla in a consultative ballot.

The union, which represents support staff including administrators, catering assistants and janitors, said a rolling programme of strikes in schools and nurseries will take place in the coming weeks, with dates announced within days.

School support staff members of Unison during a rally outside the Scottish parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh on Wednesday September 27, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The strikes follow industrial action by Unison members in 24 local authorities last month, leading to school and nursery closures across much of the country.

Unison’s Scottish secretary, Lilian Macer, said: “No one takes industrial action lightly. It’s a very difficult decision for anyone, but as much as this is about pay, it’s also about standing up for local services.

“The school staff taking part in strike action support children in school every day of the year, and many are parents with school-age children too.

“Workers are taking action because they want children to be educated in well-resourced, well-staffed schools. They want to start trying to reverse years of cuts and under-investment in the workforce and services.

“No one wants to cause disruption for pupils and parents, but school staff have been left with no other option.

“The blame must be laid squarely at the door of Cosla and Scottish ministers. They have it within their gift to end the strike, but they are showing no sign of wanting to do so. That’s a terrible shame for everyone affected.”

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokesperson said: “Obviously this ballot result from Unison is very disappointing given the strength of the offer on the table. I would like to make the following points:

“Firstly, Scotland’s council leaders value their workforce.

“Secondly, we have listened to our trade unions, met all their asks and worked with Scottish Government to put an incredibly strong half a billion pound pay package on the table – which we hope the other trade union members will vote to accept.