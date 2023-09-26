News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Edinburgh school strikes: 10 pictures as strike action brings picket lines to Edinburgh’s schools

Hundreds stood on picket lines in Edinburgh on Tuesday as schools closed in the first of three days of strike action.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST

School support staff in 24 council areas across Scotland – including the City of Edinburgh – walked out after Unison rejected the latest pay offer, though GMB Scotland and Unite have suspended strikes while they consider it.

The dispute is over a revised pay offer from council umbrella body the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) for a pay increase for janitors, cleaners, and support workers, who are some of the lowest-paid council employees.

The new offer represents a minimum wage increase of £2,006 for those on the Scottish Government’s living wage and a minimum increase of £1,929 for workers who are earning above the living wage.

The living wage of £10.85 will rise to £11.89 under the new offer, equivalent to a 9.6% increase – but Unison has said the revised pay offer remains a “real terms pay cut” and “below the rate of inflation”.

At Portobello High School, around 30 school support staff stood on the picket lines with placards emblazoned with slogans such as “pay up for council staff”, “no pay, no play” and “we are worth more”. Similar scenes were witnessed at schools across the Capital, where similar protests were taking place.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see images of the strike that has caused disruption in schools all over Edinburgh today.

School support workers, who are members of Unison, on the picket line at Royal Mile Primary School in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

1. Royal Mile Primary School

School support workers, who are members of Unison, on the picket line at Royal Mile Primary School in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: PA

Photo Sales
At Portobello High School in Edinburgh, around 30 school support staff stood on the picket lines with placards emblazoned with slogans such as “pay up for council staff”, “no pay, no play” and “we are worth more”.

2. Portobello High School

At Portobello High School in Edinburgh, around 30 school support staff stood on the picket lines with placards emblazoned with slogans such as “pay up for council staff”, “no pay, no play” and “we are worth more”. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Essential school staff including cleaners, janitors and support workers have been locked in a pay dispute, with a new offer estimated to cost £580 million. This picture was taken outside Royal Mile Primary School in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

3. On the picket line

Essential school staff including cleaners, janitors and support workers have been locked in a pay dispute, with a new offer estimated to cost £580 million. This picture was taken outside Royal Mile Primary School in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The new offer represents a minimum wage increase of £2,006 for those on the Scottish Government’s living wage and a minimum increase of £1,929 for workers who are earning above the living wage. The living wage of £10.85 will rise to £11.89 under the new offer, equivalent to a 9.6% increase – but Unison has said the revised pay offer remains a “real terms pay cut” and “below the rate of inflation”. Pictured here are school support workers, who are members of Unison, on the picket line at Portobello High School.

4. Real terms pay cut

The new offer represents a minimum wage increase of £2,006 for those on the Scottish Government’s living wage and a minimum increase of £1,929 for workers who are earning above the living wage. The living wage of £10.85 will rise to £11.89 under the new offer, equivalent to a 9.6% increase – but Unison has said the revised pay offer remains a “real terms pay cut” and “below the rate of inflation”. Pictured here are school support workers, who are members of Unison, on the picket line at Portobello High School. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghUNISONScotlandUniteScottish Government