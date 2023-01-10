Edinburgh school strikes: 8 photos as Edinburgh primary school teachers protest pay and conditions
Edinburgh teachers strike over pay and conditions
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago
Primary school teachers in Edinburgh and across Scotland walked out on Tuesday (January 10) amid a long-running pay and conditions dispute with COSLA and the Scottish Government.
The teachers congregated outside COSLA’s offices at Haymarket.
Secondary school teachers will be walking out on Wednesday (January 11), protesting at the First Minister’s official residence of Bute House. Here is today’s protest in pictures.
Page 1 of 2