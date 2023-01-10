News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh school strikes: 8 photos as Edinburgh primary school teachers protest pay and conditions

Edinburgh teachers strike over pay and conditions

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago

Primary school teachers in Edinburgh and across Scotland walked out on Tuesday (January 10) amid a long-running pay and conditions dispute with COSLA and the Scottish Government.

The teachers congregated outside COSLA’s offices at Haymarket.

Secondary school teachers will be walking out on Wednesday (January 11), protesting at the First Minister’s official residence of Bute House. Here is today’s protest in pictures.

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh share opening date for highly anticipated St James Quarter ‘gastro diner’

1. Untitled design (4).jpg

School strikes: Pictures show Edinburgh teachers protesting pay as the school strikes continue across the country

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales

2. Haymarket

The striking teachers are protesting outside the COSLA Conference Centre at Haymarket.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales

3. "Pay Attent10n"

The Edinburgh local association secretary for the EIS has said her members will not be backing down.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales

4. "Give teachers more pay"

The Scottish Government has insisted that a 10% increase for all teachers is not affordable

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ScotlandScottish GovernmentBute HouseSt James Quarter